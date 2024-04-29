NBA Champion Rips Phoenix Suns After Getting Swept By The Timberwolves
On Sunday evening, the Phoenix Suns had their season come to an end when they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 122-116.
Despite their extremely talented roster, the Suns were unable to win a game against the Timberwolves.
After the game, NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins sent out a post on X with a video.
Perkins: "Swept. They got swept. Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker. Swept. One of the biggest disappointments in NBA history. If not the biggest disappointment in NBA history."
Considering Beal, Booker and Durant are all multiple-time NBA All-Stars, the Suns had been expected to make a deep run in the postseason.
They finished the regular season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference and had a 49-33 record.
Last season, the Suns didn't have Beal, and they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the second round (in six games).
Going into the offseason so early will surround the team with a lot of questions about the future of their roster (and head coach).
Durant will turn 36 in September, but is still among the best players in the league and averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 regular season games.
However, he has been swept in the first round in two of the previous three seasons.
As for the Timberwolves, they will now advance to the second round and face off against either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Denver Nuggets.