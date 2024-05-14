NBA Champion Rips Luka Doncic After Thunder-Mavs Game
On Monday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder in Texas for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
The Mavs lost by a score of 100-96, so the series is now tied up at 2-2.
All-Star forward Luka Doncic struggled, and finished the loss with 18 points, 12 rebounds, ten assists, two steals and one block while shooting 6/20 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
After the game, NBA Champion Kendrick Perkins sent out a post on X about Doncic.
Perkins wrote: "Luka has been HORRIBLE this entire postseason."
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in six games).
Doncic is averaging 26.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 26.0% from the three-point range in the first ten games of the 2024 playoffs.
While his numbers are good, the superstar forward has clearly struggled to shoot the ball.
Meanwhile, the Thunder were led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 34 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 14/27 from the field in 42 minutes.
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday evening in Oklahoma City.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
That series is tied up at 2-2 with Game 5 on Tuesday in Denver.