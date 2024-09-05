NBA Fans React To Chicago Bulls Latest Signing
Talen Horton-Tucker was one of the best available free agents the month before the 2024-25 NBA season.
On Wednesday evening, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that he would sign a deal with the Chicago Bulls.
Via Charania: "Free agent guard Talen Horton-Tucker has agreed to a partially guaranteed deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic. The Chicago native returns home and will have an opportunity to make Bulls roster after averaging 10.5 points over the last two seasons in Utah."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
Via BullsMuse: "Bulls players born in Chicago:
Ayo Dosunmu
Jevon Carter
Matas Buzelis
DJ Steward
Talen Horton-Tucker"
Via @GuruLakers: "Bulls chose him over Caruso they just like us fr😭😭😭"
Via @BronGotGame: "He was suppose to be the next Kobe man😪"
Via @jbondwagon: "THT was supposed to be a star with the Lakers 😭 Congrats on the new deal tho"
Via @MichaelOnSports: "THT who was famously ranked higher when Bleacher Report did their best under 24 list a few years ago lol"
Via @BronWorld: "Should’ve been a Laker"
Via @TalenHortonMuse: "Talen Horton-Tucker on 3/29/23
43 PTS
5 AST
6 3PM
15-25 FG
Newest Chicago Bull"
Via Drew Stevens: "It’s just an exhibit 10 deal for now, but the Bulls signing former Simeon standout Talen Horton-Tucker means they’ll have five Chicagoland natives in camp next month."
Horton-Tucker finished last year with averages of 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest while shooting 39.6% from the field and 33.0% from the three-point range in 51 games for the Utah Jazz.
He has played five seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers (and Jazz).