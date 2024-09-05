NBA Fans React To Philadelphia 76ers Potentially Moving To New Jersey
The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most historic franchises in the NBA.
However, those who are unfamiliar with the area would be surprised to learn that the team practices in New Jersey.
Tom Bergeron of ROI-NJ recently reported more details on the 76ers potentially moving to New Jersey in the future.
Spokesperson (via Bergeron): "We have worked tirelessly for the past five years to build an arena in Philadelphia and negotiations remain ongoing with city leadership regarding our proposal at Market East,” the spokesperson said. "The reality is we are running out of time to reach an agreement that will allow the 76ers to open our new home in time for the 2031-32 NBA season. As a result, we must take all potential options seriously, including this one."
Many fans reacted to the rumor (h/t NBA Central).
Via @jbondwagon: "New Jersey Sixers sounds horrible 😭"
Via @SynQNuno: "They would still be called the Philadelphia Sixers, the proposed arena is a 5 minute walk over a bridge."
Via @GBS5177: "NJ is literally like 10 min from Philly.
They would do a NY Giants situation. Still call themselves the Philadelphia 76ers but just home games are in NJ."
Via @klutchagent: "Jersey is like two minutes away from Philly lmao. Making it seem like they’re moving a thousand miles away"
Via @JEM_el_tarasco: "Na, stay in Philadelphia. For historical reasons. This just doesn’t sit well with me."
Via @statdefender: "The 76ers might finally win a championship if this happens"
Via @livefromtheshxd: "They will have no fans 💀💀😂😂everyone in New Jersey is already a Brooklyn Nets fan 💯"
Via @santonunnari: "This headline is such bait, they’re still gonna be called the Philadelphia 76ers, their arena would just move over a bridge like 10 minutes away."