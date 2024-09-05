NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Bold Devin Booker Statement
Devin Booker is one of the most consistent players in the NBA.
While he has never been an MVP, he is a four-time All-Star who has averaged at least 22.1 points per contest for eight straight seasons.
This past year, the former Kentucky star averaged 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 68 games.
However, the Suns were swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Recently, Suns legend Charles Barkley was on The Bill Simmons Podcast and spoke about Booker.
Barkley: "I challenged Booker last year... I said the Suns don't have any leadership, and they don't have a style of play... I said it's gotta be Booker... People are going to listen to him because he's a great player, but he's got to become more of a leader. Gotta be more of a vocal leader."
Booker was the 13th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
Not many people expected that Booker would become the player that he is today.
While he is already going into his tenth season, Booker is only 27, so there is still time for him to develop his leadership skills.
Booker is such a talented scorer that if he can win an NBA Championship, he will be seen as among the greatest guards of all time.
The Suns have been to the playoffs for four straight seasons but have been unable to return to the NBA Finals since 2021.