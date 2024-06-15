NBA Legend Can Be A Free Agent This Summer
Russell Westbrook is coming off his second year playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.
The former UCLA star finished the regular season with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games.
This month, Westbrook will have to decide on a $4 million player option in his contract for the 2024-25 season.
At one point, Westbrook was among the ten best players in the league.
While he is no longer a superstar, he is still a reliable point guard that can play a big role for a contending team.
In addition to the Clippers, Westbrook has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The 2017 MVP had the best tenure of his career with the Thunder.
His career averages are 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.8% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 1,162 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 122 NBA playoff games and reached the 2012 NBA Finals (with Oklahoma City).
As for the Clippers, they finished the season with a 51-31 record, which had them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
However, they lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
The potential availability of Westbrook will be something to watch as free agency gets closer.