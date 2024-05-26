NBA Legend Dwight Howard Sparks Discussion On Social Media
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Texas for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
The Mavs are coming off a huge 109-108 victory in Game 2 on Friday night at the Target Center in Minnesota (they lead the series 2-0).
All-Star forward Luka Doncic made a game-winning three-pointer with three seconds left on the clock.
After the game, 2020 NBA Champion Dwight Howard started a discussion with a post on X.
His post had over 7,800 likes and 1.8 million impressions in less than 24 hours.
Howard wrote: "Who Step back game better? Prime Harden or Prime Luka 🧐"
Many people responded with their answer.
Via J.R. Mason: "Luka just turned 25 in February, he’s not in his prime yet lol"
Via @BronGotGame: "Prime Harden stepback can’t be touched"
Via @AceofDisgrace: "Love Luka but Harden was absolutely unstoppable"
Via @SSJGWANDE: "What kinda question is that? Harden step back was so deadly mfs was calling it a travel for years until like 2020-2021"
Via @TheOnlyZiizii: "Recency bias is so crazy.
Harden had the NBA reforming rules because of how his step back 3s were racking up points from the fouls that followed."
Via @surejavooo: "Luka will never be better then prime harden"
Howard most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was in his third stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.
He is an eight-time NBA All-Star, and was teammates with James Harden on the Houston Rockets for three seasons (2013-16).