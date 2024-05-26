Fastbreak

NBA Legend Dwight Howard Sparks Discussion On Social Media

NBA legend Dwight Howard started a discussion about Luka Doncic and James Harden.

Apr 27, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) and center Dwight Howard (12) between plays during the third quarter in game five of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Texas for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Mavs are coming off a huge 109-108 victory in Game 2 on Friday night at the Target Center in Minnesota (they lead the series 2-0).

All-Star forward Luka Doncic made a game-winning three-pointer with three seconds left on the clock.

After the game, 2020 NBA Champion Dwight Howard started a discussion with a post on X.

His post had over 7,800 likes and 1.8 million impressions in less than 24 hours.

Howard wrote: "Who Step back game better? Prime Harden or Prime Luka 🧐"

Many people responded with their answer.

Via J.R. Mason: "Luka just turned 25 in February, he’s not in his prime yet lol"

Via @BronGotGame: "Prime Harden stepback can’t be touched"

Via @AceofDisgrace: "Love Luka but Harden was absolutely unstoppable"

Via @SSJGWANDE: "What kinda question is that? Harden step back was so deadly mfs was calling it a travel for years until like 2020-2021"

Via @TheOnlyZiizii: "Recency bias is so crazy.
Harden had the NBA reforming rules because of how his step back 3s were racking up points from the fouls that followed."

Via @surejavooo: "Luka will never be better then prime harden"

Howard most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was in his third stint with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He is an eight-time NBA All-Star, and was teammates with James Harden on the Houston Rockets for three seasons (2013-16).

