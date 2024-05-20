NBA Legend Dwight Howard Trolls Denver Nuggets After Losing Game 7
On Sunday evening, the Denver Nuggets lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 98-90 in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
The defending NBA Champions are now headed home for the offseason, while the Timberwolves will face off against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.
After the tough loss, NBA legend Dwight Howard sent out a post on X.
His post had over 17,000 likes and 600,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Howard wrote: "Denver ya needed another big to get past them Big Wolves 😂"
Considering the Timberwolves have Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid, a player like Howard could have played a vital impact in slowing one of them down.
He most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
That season, Howard averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.2% from the field in 60 games.
At one point, he was among the best players in the NBA, as he made eight All-Star Games and won three Defensive Player of The Year Awards.
As for the Nuggets, they finished the regular season as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games) beofore losing to the Timberwolves.
Last year, the Nuggets defeated Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat to win the 2023 NBA Championship.
There is no question they will remain a contender next year.