NBA Legend Reacts To Aaron Rodgers New York Jets News
Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.
However, the 2010 Super Bowl Champion is coming off a season where he only appeared in the first quarter of one game before getting injured.
The New York Jets have begun minicamp, but Rodgers has not been in attendance which has drawn a lot of interest from fans and media.
Via Dianna Russini of The Athletic: "Aaron Rodgers is skipping all of Jets mandatory minicamp this week because he prefers to be somewhere else away from football. That's his choice."
On Wednesday, NBA legend Paul Pierce spoke about the news on FS1's Undisputed.
Pierce: "Aaron Rodgers, we already know what he brings to the table... This is minicamp. It's only going to last a few days. He's already been to six optional practices, he didn't have to be at before this. He's been to six of those. When you got a player of this caliber, and not to say he's above anybody else, but he is. You don't want to come off like that to your teammates, but there's a certain standard. Only certain players can do this, and he's one of them."
While Pierce never played in the NFL, he is one of the best basketball players of all time.
Therefore, his opinion on the absence is noteworthy.
Rodgers spent the first 18 years of his career with the Green Bay Packers before getting traded to New York last year.
Last season (without Rodgers), the Jets went 7-10.