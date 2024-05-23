Fastbreak

NBA Legend Makes Shocking Statement About Kyrie Irving And Luka Doncic

NBA legend Paul Pierce made a bold statement about Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic after the Dallas Mavericks won Game 1.

Ben Stinar

Dec 12, 2012; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce (34) reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the TD Garden. Celtics defeated the Mavericks in double overtime 117-115. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday evening, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to a 108-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

They now have a 1-0 lead in the series and stole a game on the road (at the Target Center).

The star duo finished with a combined 63 points and 12 assists.

After the game, NBA legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Paul Pierce made a bold statement about Doncic and Irving (on FS1's Undisputed).

Pierce: "I said this a month ago on this show: That this is the best offensive duo (not backcourt). Offensive duo. In NBA history."

Doncic and Irving are in their second season together.

Irving was traded (via the Brooklyn Nets) during the middle of the 2022-23 season.

However, the Mavs missed the 2023 playoffs.

That said, they did an incredible job of bouncing back and finished as the fifth seed in the Western Confernece with a 50-32 record.

May 1, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Kyrie Irving (11) celebrate in the second half against the LA Clippers during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Through the first two rounds, the Mavs have defeated the Los Angeles Clippers (in six games) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (in six games).

Game 2 of the series will be on Friday evening (also at the Target Center in Minnesota).

Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers. 

The Celtics lead the Pacers 1-0 with Game 2 on Thursday in Boston.

May 11, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Irving won the 2016 NBA Championship as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, while Doncic led the Mavs to the Conference Finals during the 2022 season.

