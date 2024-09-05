NBA Legend Rips Brooklyn Nets Star Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons has had an extremely unique NBA career.
He made the All-Star Game in three of his first four seasons, but the prime of his career has been off to an extremely slow start.
At 28, Simmons has only appeared in 57 games over the previous three seasons.
Recently, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal spoke about Simmons (via Complex, h/t Legion Hoops).
O'Neal: "Ben Simmons is another bum... If you sign a contract for 250. Show me 250. There's a reason why I walk funny and why I can't turn my neck. I played for my 120. You got guys like him that f**k the system over. There making all this money and they can't f***ing play."
Simmons is coming off a year where he appeared in 15 games for the Brooklyn Nets.
He averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field.
Many NBA fans reacted to O'Neal's comments on social media.
Via @PAPicks76: "All facts about Ben Simmons"
Via @SebsterSpeaks: "Is he wrong, though? I mean, fully agree with the Ben Simmons comment. I think with Gobert is more the fact that he didn't deserved those DPOY awards, but at least he is playing (or trying to). Overrated, rather than WOAT."
Via NBA World: "Shaq a generational hater man 😭"
Via @rijkhoops: "Ben Simmons, without a doubt. Complete 🗑️"
Via @K1ng_ty0: "Gobert is NOT that bad 😭 its just his offense and perimeter defense otherwise as a player he's pretty good, ben simmons however, does nothing"