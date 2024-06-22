NBA Legend The Denver Nuggets Must Consider
Russell Westbrook is coming off his second season playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.
The 2017 MVP is no longer in his prime but is still a very reliable role player.
He finished the regular season with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range.
This summer, Westbrook has to decide on a $4 million player option in his contract for the 2024-25 season.
If Westbrook opts out, I believe the Denver Nuggets should consider signing him.
The Nuggets will soon find out about the future of Reggie Jackson, who has to decide on a $5.4 million player option in his contract.
If Jackson tests free agency, Westbrook would be an ideal replacement.
The Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Championship, but they are coming off a season where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round (in seven games).
Therefore, it might be time for them to make some minor changes.
They have an excellent core with Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr., but an exciting player like Westbrook would bring new life to their bench.
Westbrook could likely be signed for a low price and he would be an instant fan-favorite.
They have such a talented roster with great chemistry that Westbrook would not be relied upon in a significant way.
He would also have a chance to win an NBA Championship for the first time in his legendary career.