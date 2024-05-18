NBA Star Jaylen Brown Makes 8-Word Post On X That Went Viral
On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals by defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers (113-98) in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
The Celtics will now have nearly a week off before they host Game 1 of the Conference Finals on Tuesday evening.
All-Star forward Jaylen Brown finished Game 5 with 11 points, four rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 4/9 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range.
On Friday, Brown made a post to X with just eight words that had over 9,000 likes and 315,000 impressions in less than five hours.
The former Cal star has over 700,000 followers on X.
Brown wrote: "A man with no honor is a nobody"
Brown is one of the best players in the NBA, and is coming off a season where he averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Celtics had the best record in the NBA (64-18).
Before beating the Cavs, the Celtics eliminated the Miami Heat in the first round (in five games).
Brown is in his eighth season in the NBA and this is already his sixth time in the Conference Finals.
However, the Celtics have been unable to win a title since the 2008 season when Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were still on the roster.
They will face off against either the New York Knicks or the Indiana Pacers.