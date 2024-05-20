NBA Teams Reportedly Keeping An Eye On Trade Availability Of New York Knicks Star
Julius Randle is coming off a season where he averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range.
However, he suffered an injury, only appeared in 46 games, and was unable to play in the NBA playoffs.
The Knicks lost (on Sunday) to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.
After the game (on Monday), Shams Charania (appearing on FanDuel TV's Run It Back) reported an interesting tidbit.
Charania: "Julius Randle, he's got a player option in 2025...Teams are monitoring the situation for sure, because how they handle that extension situation, if that is a conversation, what transpires, I think that will be interesting."
Randle has been with New York for five seasons, and has played a major role in the franchise turning into a consistent winner.
They have made the NBA playoffs in three of the previous four seasons, and also reached the second round in each of the last two.
It's safe to say that if the Knicks had been healthy, they could have made a run to the Conference Finals (or even the NBA Finals).
In addition to the Knicks, Randle has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans over ten seasons in the league.
The three-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 19.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.