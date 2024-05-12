New York Knicks And Indiana Pacers Game 4 Injury Reports
UPDATE: Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith are available.
On Sunday afternoon, the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will play Game 4 of their second-round playoff series in Indianapolis.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 12:30 Eastern Time).
The Knicks have ruled out OG Anunoby, Bojan Bogdanovic, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson.
Meanwhile, the Pacers have listed Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith as questionable.
Bennedict Mathurin remains out.
The Knicks lead the Pacers 2-1 in the sereis.
However, the Pacers most recently won Game 3 (also at home) by a score of 111-106.
Tyrese Haliburton led the way with 35 points, four rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block while shooting 14/26 from the field and 6/16 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight season, and defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
As for the Pacers, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season, and beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round (in six games).
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday evening at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Celtics lead the Cavs 2-1.