New York Knicks And Philadelphia 76ers Injury Reports For Game 6
UPDATE: Joel Embiid and Mitchell Robinson are available.
On Thursday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the New York Knicks for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Knicks have ruled out Bojan Bogdanovic and Julius Randle.
Mitchell Robinson is listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the 76ers will be without Robert Covington, while 2023 MVP Joel Embiid is listed as questionable.
The Knicks lead the series 3-2, so they can advance to the second round with a victory on Thursday.
However, they are coming off a 112-106 (overtime) loss at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.
All-Star Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 46 points, five rebounds and nine assists while shooting 17/30 from the field and 7/12 from the three-point range in 52 minutes of playing time.
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 50-32 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight year, and are coming off a season where they lost to the Miami Heat in the second round (in five games).
As for the 76ers, they are the seventh seed and had a 47-35 record.
Last season, they lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round (in seven games).
Game 7 (if the 76ers win) will be on Saturday evening at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The winner of the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Indiana Pacers.