New York Knicks Could Reportedly Lose Key Player In Free Agency
The New York Knicks are coming off an extremely productive season where they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
During the middle of the season, the team acquired OG Anunoby in a trade with the Toronto Raptors.
The trade carried some level of risk, because the former Indiana Hoosiers star can be a free agent this summer (he has a $19.9 million player option).
Recently, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that Anunoby could look at other teams in free agency.
Via Fischer's article on Yahoo Sports: "But various teams left Chicago with the belief that Anunoby could reach unrestricted free agency and consider deals from other franchises in addition to New York, sources said."
Anunoby finished the regular season with averages of 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 50 games.
The Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
However, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round (in seven games).
Anunoby only played five minutes over the final five games of the series.
They also dealt with injuries to Julius Randle, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mitchell Robinson (who missed the entire series).
Anunoby was the 23rd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and has played seven seasons in the league.
His career averages are 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest in 418 regular season games.