New York Knicks Player In Jeopardy Of Missing Game 6 Against 76ers
UPDATE: Mitchell Robinson is available.
On Thursday evening, the New York Knicks will play the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Knicks could be without one of their best players, as Mitchell Robinson is on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Mitchell Robinson (ankle) listed questionable for Thursday."
Robinson is one of the most important players on the team and finished the regular season with averages of 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field in 31 games.
He missed Game 5 of the series, but returned to action in Game 6 (on Tuesday).
The game was close, but the 76ers were able to win (in overtime) by a score of 112-106.
Robinson finished with two points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks while shooting 1/2 from the field in 25 minutes of playing time.
All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey led the way with 46 points, five rebounds and nine assists while shooting 17/30 from the field and 7/12 from the three-point range in 52 minutes of playing time.
The Knicks have a 3-2 lead in the series, so they can eliminate the 76ers with a victory on Thursday evening.
Game 7 would be on Saturday evening at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the Indiana Pacers or the Milwaukee Bucks (the Pacers lead the series 3-2 with Game 6 on Thursday).