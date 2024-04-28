New York Knicks And Philadelphia 76ers Injury Reports
UPDATE: Joel Embiid is available, while Mitchell Robinson has been ruled out.
On Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 11:30 Eastern Time).
The Knicks have ruled out Julius Randle, while Mitchell Robinson is listed as questionable.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the latest on Robinson.
Via Wojnarowski: "Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is warming up with the intention of playing Game 4, source tells ESPN. Final decision to come."
Meanwhile, Robert Covington has been ruled out, while 2023 MVP Joel Embiid is listed as questionable for the 76ers.
The Knicks have a 2-1 lead in the series.
They won the first two games at Madison Square Garden, but lost Game 3 (at the Wells Fargo Center) by a score of 125-114.
Joel Embiid led the way with 50 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 13/19 from the field and 5/7 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Despite the loss, All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson had a fantastic game with 39 points, two rebounds and 13 assists while shooting 13/27 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday evening in New York City (at Madison Square Garden).
Whoever wins the series will face off against either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Indiana Pacers in the second round of the playoffs.