New York Knicks Player Underwent Surgery On Wrist
Bojan Bogdanovic was traded to the New York Knicks (via the Detroit Pistons) during the middle of the season.
He had been expected to play a significant role in the team's postseason run, but ended up getting hurt during the middle of the first round.
Bogdanovic finished his regular season with averages of 15.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 57 games.
Via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on April 30: "New York Knicks forward Bojan Bogdanovic will undergo season-ending surgeries to repair foot and wrist injuries, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium. Bogdanovic played a key scoring role off the Knicks bench since coming over in deadline day trade from Detroit."
On Wednesday, the Knicks officially announced that Bogdanovic underwent successful surgery.
Via New York Knicks PR: "Bojan Bogdanovic underwent successful surgery on his left wrist. He will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks."
The Knicks were the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
After beating the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in seven games.
Injuries ultimately played a major factor in their season coming to an end.
In addition to the Knicks and Pistons, Bogdanovic has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards over ten seasons.
His career averages are 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range.