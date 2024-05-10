New York Knicks Starter Ruled Out For Game 3 Against Pacers
On Friday evening, the New York Knicks will play the Indiana Pacers (in Indianapolis) for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Knicks will be without one of their best players, as star forward OG Anunoby has been ruled out.
Via ESPN: "Breaking: The Knicks are listing OG Anunoby as out for Game 3 with a left hamstring strain."
The Knicks won Game 2 by a score of 130-121 to take a 2-0 lead in the series.
However, Anunoby got injured during the second half and did not return.
He finished the game with 28 points, four rebounds and three assists while shooting 10/19 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
Anunoby is in his first year with the Knicks after getting traded to the team (via the Toronto Raptors) during the regular season.
He helped the Knicks finish as the second seed in the Eastern Confernce with a 50-32 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight season, and beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
As for the Pacers, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round (in six games).
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday (also in Indiana).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against the Boston Celtics or the Cleveland Cavaliers (that series is tied 1-1).