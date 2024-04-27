New York Knicks Starter Doesn't Practice Before 76ers Game
The New York Knicks are currently up 2-1 on the Philadelphia 76ers in their first-round playoff series.
After winning the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks lost Game 3 (at the Wells Fargo Center) by a score of 125-114.
Starting center Mitchell Robinson got injured and only finished with two points and seven rebounds in 12 minutes of playing time.
Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported that Robinson left the arena in a walking boot.
Via Fischer on April 25: "Mitchell Robinson walked out of Wells Fargo Center tonight wearing a boot on his left foot."
On Saturday, SNY's Ian Begley reported that Robinson did not practice.
Via Begley: "Mitchell Robinson did not practice today, per Tom Thibodeau. ‘We’ll see where he is tomorrow.”"
Robinson only played in 31 regular season games, but averaged a productive 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field.
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 50-32 record.
They are coming off a season where they lost to the Miami Heat in the second round of the playoffs (in six games).
As for the 76ers, they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 47-35 record.
They are coming off a year where they lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round (in seven games).
Whoever wins the series will face off against either the Indiana Pacers or the Milwaukee Bucks in the next round.