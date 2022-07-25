BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks Sharife Cooper

On Monday, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have waived point guard Sharife Cooper.

Hawks: "Roster Update: We have requested waivers on guard Sharife Cooper."

Cooper is 21-years-old and was the 48th overall pick out of Auburn in the 2021 NBA Draft.

He played in 13 games for the Hawks last season, but only averaged 3.0 minutes per contest.

In the G-League, he preformed well averaged 19.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the College Park Skyhawks.

As for the Hawks, they went all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, but last season they struggled during the regular season.

They were the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, so they had to play their way through the play-in tournament to make the NBA Playoffs.

First, they beat the Charlotte Hornets at home, and then they went to Cleveland to take on the Cavs (who they beat) to secure their spot as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They did a very good job to get to the playoffs, but in the first-round they lost to the Miami Heat in just five games.

The Heat ended up going all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second time in three seasons.

However, they lost to the Boston Celtics (who they beat in 2020) in seven games.

The Celtics ended up losing to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

That was the fourth title for the Warriors in eight seasons.