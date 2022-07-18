Former Phoenix Suns Star Still A Free Agent

On July 18, 12-year NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe still remains a free agent available to sign with any team.

Bledsoe spent last season with Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, he did not play in a game for the Trail Blazers due to injury.

With the Clippers, he played 54 games and averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

He was waived by the Trail Blazers this month.

In addition to the Clippers, he has played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans over his career.

With the Suns, he averaged over 20 points per game in back-to-back seasons (2016 and 2017).

He also has solid career averages of 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

While he was never an All-Star, he has proven to be a very serviceable NBA point guard, and could end up being a big pickup for a team.

Either joining a contender as a second string (or third string) point guard, or signing with a young squad would work.

Guard play is the important part of the NBA right now, so a team can always use more depth.

In addition, he could be a good veteran for a young team trying to build a culture.

He is definitely a name to keep an eye on as the summer goes on, because he will likely be available for very cheap.

Thus, any team is a possibility for his next landing spot.