Skip to main content
Former Phoenix Suns Star Still A Free Agent

Former Phoenix Suns Star Still A Free Agent

Eric Bledsoe is still a free agent on July 18. The veteran point guard has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans over his career.

On July 18, 12-year NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe still remains a free agent available to sign with any team. 

Bledsoe spent last season with Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Portland Trail Blazers. 

However, he did not play in a game for the Trail Blazers due to injury. 

With the Clippers, he played 54 games and averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. 

He was waived by the Trail Blazers this month. 

In addition to the Clippers, he has played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans over his career. 

With the Suns, he averaged over 20 points per game in back-to-back seasons (2016 and 2017).  

He also has solid career averages of 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. 

While he was never an All-Star, he has proven to be a very serviceable NBA point guard, and could end up being a big pickup for a team.  

Either joining a contender as a second string (or third string) point guard, or signing with a young squad would work. 

Guard play is the important part of the NBA right now, so a team can always use more depth. 

In addition, he could be a good veteran for a young team trying to build a culture. 

He is definitely a name to keep an eye on as the summer goes on, because he will likely be available for very cheap. 

Thus, any team is a possibility for his next landing spot. 

USATSI_10355208_168388303_lowres
News

Former Phoenix Suns Star Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16154503_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Bring Back Carmelo Anthony

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_11710530_168388303_lowres
News

Still A Free Agent? 7x NBA All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge Is Available

By Ben Stinar32 minutes ago
USATSI_18680341_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Announces Summer League Accolades And Awards

By Brett Siegel46 minutes ago
USATSI_18007028_168388303_lowres
News

Huge News About LaMelo Ball On Monday

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_16535916_168388303_lowres (2)
News

Complete 2022 NBA Las Vegas Summer League Schedule, Gametimes, Results

By Brett Siegel17 hours ago
USATSI_18466150_168388303_lowres
News

Favorites To Win The 2023 NBA Championship

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago
USATSI_7843368_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign This Player

By Ben Stinar21 hours ago
USATSI_18218870_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

James Harden Tweeted Out A Photo On Sunday

By Ben Stinar21 hours ago