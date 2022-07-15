BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Make Decision On Deandre Ayton

On Thursday night, both ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania have reported that the Phoenix Suns have matched the Indiana Pacers offer sheet for Deandre Ayton.

Charania: "The Phoenix Suns have matched the Indiana Pacers’ four-year, $133 million maximum offer sheet on Deandre Ayton, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ayton stays in Phoenix. The Suns made clear throughout free agency that the franchise intended to bring Ayton back – and were committed to spend in order to continue competing for a title around All-NBA star Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Ayton. Phoenix now goes approximately $15M into the tax."

Woj: "As soon as the Suns received the four-year, $133M offer sheet, the franchise matched it. Deandre Ayton returns to Phoenix and can't be traded without his consent for a full year."

Ayton and the Suns had the best record in the NBA this past season, but they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks in seven games.

They made the NBA Finals in 2021, so they had been expected to be a contender to get back there this season.

The loss to the Mavs prevented them from facing off with the Golden State Warriors, which could have been a very exciting series in the Western Conference Finals.

Ayton was the first overall pick out of Arizona in 2018, and he averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season.

He is still just 23-years-old and this will be his fifth season in the NBA.

Ayton, Devin Booker and Chris Paul make up one of the top trios in the entire league.