BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Make Decision On Deandre Ayton

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Make Decision On Franchise Star

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns have matched the Indiana Pacers offer sheet for Deandre Ayton. The Suns lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.

Ayton and the Suns had the best record in the NBA this past season, but they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks in seven games. 

They made the NBA Finals in 2021, so they had been expected to be a contender to get back there this season. 

The loss to the Mavs prevented them from facing off with the Golden State Warriors, which could have been a very exciting series in the Western Conference Finals.

Ayton was the first overall pick out of Arizona in 2018, and he averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season. 

He is still just 23-years-old and this will be his fifth season in the NBA. 

Ayton, Devin Booker and Chris Paul make up one of the top trios in the entire league. 

