BREAKING: Toronto Raptors Sign Juancho Hernangomez

BREAKING: Toronto Raptors Signing A Very Famous Player

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski, Juancho Hernangomez is joining the Toronto Raptors. Hernangomez has played for the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics over his career.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski reported that Juancho Hernangomez is joining the Toronto Raptors. 

Woj: "Free agent F Juancho Hernangomez is finalizing a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell ESPN." 

Hernangomez spent last season playing for the Boston Celtics, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz.  

He averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game in 40 games. 

In addition, he has also played for the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves over his six-year career. 

In 2016, he was drafted with the 15th overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Nuggets. 

His career averages are 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game on 42.8% shooting from the field and 35.1% shooting from the three-point range. 

He has played in 297 regular season games and 11 playoff games. 

In the playoffs he has averages of 1.5 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. 

The NBA veteran gained a lot of notoriety this past summer, because he was the co-star with Adam Sandler in the Netflix move, "Hustle".

In the movie, his name was Bo Cruz, and he was a basketball player who came to America to try to make the NBA. 

As for the Raptors, they are coming off a very impressive season that saw them make the playoffs as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They finished with a better record than the Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers. 

In the first-round of the playoffs, they shockingly took the Philadelphia 76ers to six games. 

In 2019, they won the NBA Championship with Kawhi Leonard. 

