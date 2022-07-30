BREAKING: Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team

On Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves officially announced that they have signed Eric Paschall to a two-way contract.

Timberwolves: "Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Eric Paschall to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Paschall, 6-6, spent last season with the Utah Jazz where he averaged 5.8 points on 48.5% shooting and 1.8 rebounds per game in 58 games (three starts)."

The former Villanova star began his career as the 41st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.

During his rookie season, he averaged 14.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.

He also made the All-Rookie Team as a second-round pick, which is always a phenomenal accomplishment for late draft picks.

After playing two seasons for the Warriors, he was traded to the Utah Jazz, and played for them last year.

He is now joining a Timberwolves team that is clearly on a very large upward trajectory.

They made the NBA Playoffs last year as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record (they also beat Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament game).

That was their first time in the playoffs since the 2018 season when they had Jimmy Butler.

This offseason they traded for Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert, who is one of the best defenders in the NBA.

Gobert joins D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns to make up one of the best cores in the league.