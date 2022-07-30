Skip to main content
BREAKING: Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team

BREAKING: Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team

The Minnesota Timberwolves have officially signed Eric Paschall. He has played for the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves officially announced that they have signed Eric Paschall to a two-way contract. 

Timberwolves: "Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Eric Paschall to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Paschall, 6-6, spent last season with the Utah Jazz where he averaged 5.8 points on 48.5% shooting and 1.8 rebounds per game in 58 games (three starts)."

The former Villanova star began his career as the 41st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. 

During his rookie season, he averaged 14.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.  

He also made the All-Rookie Team as a second-round pick, which is always a phenomenal accomplishment for late draft picks.  

After playing two seasons for the Warriors, he was traded to the Utah Jazz, and played for them last year. 

He is now joining a Timberwolves team that is clearly on a very large upward trajectory. 

They made the NBA Playoffs last year as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record (they also beat Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament game). 

That was their first time in the playoffs since the 2018 season when they had Jimmy Butler. 

This offseason they traded for Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert, who is one of the best defenders in the NBA. 

Gobert joins D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns to make up one of the best cores in the league. 

USATSI_15412705_168388303_lowres (1)
News

BREAKING: Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_13010402_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James Sent Out A Viral Tweet On Friday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_7440423_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Incredible Old Video Of Michael Jordan Talking To Ref During Game

By Ben Stinar19 hours ago
USATSI_18047568_168388303_lowres
News

Ryan Arcidiacono Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar19 hours ago
USATSI_16286129_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Mikal Bridges Sends Out 1-Word Tweet On Friday

By Ben Stinar19 hours ago
USATSI_18222068_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Post On Friday

By Ben Stinar20 hours ago
USATSI_17448613_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Former OKC Thunder Player Signing With Eastern Conference Team

By Ben Stinar21 hours ago
USATSI_18149925_168388303_lowres
News

Air Jordan Is Reportedly Signing A New NBA Player

By Ben Stinar22 hours ago
USATSI_18362457_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley To Remain With Turner Sports

By Brett Siegel22 hours ago