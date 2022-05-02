BREAKING: Rudy Gobert Addresses Massive Rumor

On Monday, Sean O'Connell of SirusXM tweeted out a massive report about Utah Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. The star center Gobert sent out a tweet addressing the rumors. The Jazz lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.

O'Connell's first tweet: "I know I am not usually @utahjazz breaking news guy, but a source close to situation has informed me that Rudy Gobert is at "him or me" point with Donovan Mitchell and will demand that one of them be traded in next few days. Doesn't feel they will win championship together."

O'Connell's second tweet: "Rudy feels that his own numbers are consistent or getting better, while Don is D liability and is falling off in terms of explosiveness. Gobert also aware of at least 1 Western Conference power that would be willing to pay handsomely for his abilities. (NBA teams never tamper..)"

Gobert then sent out a tweet several hours later, which was likely in reference to the trending report.

The Jazz have had several seasons in a row of being an elite team in the regular season, but failing to make a deep run in the postseason.

Last season, they were the best team in the entire NBA team in the regular season, but as the first seed in the Western Conference they lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 of the second-round of the playoffs.

This season, they were the fifth seed in the Western Conference, and lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks in a Game 6 on their home court.

Therefore, they are regressing as a team.

The All-Star duo of Gobert and Mitchell have yet to make a run to the Western Conference Finals.