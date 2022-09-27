12-Year NBA Veteran Still A Free Agent On First Day Of Training Camp

On Tuesday, all 30 teams in the NBA have begun training camp, and the regular season is just three weeks away.

However, there are still tons of free agents on the market that are available to be signed.

One of those players is 12-year NBA veteran Eric Bledsoe, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Clippers.

In 54 games, the 32-year-old averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest.

He was the 18th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, and over his career, he has played for the Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans.

His career averages are 13.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest in 756 regular season games.

Guard play in the NBA is essential, so it is a surprise that the former Kentucky star remains available.

Two of his best seasons came with the Suns in 2016 and 2017.

In 2016, he averaged 20.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest in 31 games.

Meanwhile, in 2017, he averaged 21.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest in 66 games.

He has also played in 48 NBA Playoff games (starting in 31), so he could be a significant asset to a contending team.

Plenty of teams could use a backup point guard, and he will probably be available for the veteran's minimum.

In addition, he could be a good backup or mentor for a young team trying to make the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see if he gets picked up before opening night.