2019 First-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent

Luka Samanic, who was the 19th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, is still a free agent on August 22.

He is available to be signed by any team in the league.

For the first two seasons of his NBA career, he played for the San Antonio Spurs in 2020 and 2021.

In 36 career games, he has averages of 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest.

Last October, he signed a two-way contract with the New York Knicks, but he did not play in a game for the NBA team.

In March, the Knicks waived him.

During the G League Showcase Cup, the 22-year-old averaged 28.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for the Westchester Knicks.

At such a young age, and being a recent top-20 pick, there should definitely be teams that keep an eye on him.

While the G League Showcase is much different than the NBA, the fact that he put up those kinds of numbers is very promising.

During his rookie season with the Spurs he only played in three games, but in 2021 he played in 33 games.

Over the three games during his rookie season, he shot a very sold 37.5% from the three-point range on 2.7 attempt per contest.

In the 33 games that he played in 2021, he shot nearly 45% from the field.

At the very worst, he could be a good signing for training camp.

After training camp, he could be spend the season in the G League again, but that way a team would have him within their organization.