2022 NBA Summer League Recap: Biggest Standout On Every Team

The NBA offseason is controlled by free agency and trade talks, but NBA Summer League has quickly become a fan-favorite event hosted by Las Vegas, Nevada each and every summer.

Basketball fans from around the world make their way out west every single year to witness the stars of tomorrow in Summer League and this year was no different.

With things getting back to normal like they were pre-pandemic, thousands of fans packed the seats in Thomas & Mack Center, as well as Cox Pavilion, every single day on the campus of UNLV to take in all eleven days of Summer League in Las Vegas.

From rookie standouts to second-year players making a name for themselves, there were plenty of highlights and plenty of big time performances this year.

In the end, the Portland Trail Blazers captured their second ever Summer League Championship, defeating the New York Knicks 85-77 on the final day of action.

Looking back on this year’s Summer League as a whole, here is who stood out for each of the 30 teams in the NBA and what the future may hold for each of them.

Atlanta Hawks - Tyrese Martin

Drafted No. 51 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, Tyrese Martin was acquired by the Atlanta Hawks in a trade during the draft with the Golden State Warriors. A 6-foot-6 wing with a high understanding for where to be on both ends of the floor, Martin improved each and every game he played out in Las Vegas.

Scoring a combined 14 points through his first two Summer League games, Martin averaged 18.3 points per game over the Hawks’ final three games, including scoring 21 points in two different games. Signing a two-way deal with Atlanta, Tyrese Martin should get some playing time during the 2022-23 season, but he will likely be utilized as a long-term developmental asset for them out on the wing.

Boston Celtics - Juhann Begarin

There is no confirmation yet on whether or not the Boston Celtics will sign Juhann Begarin, as he has been with Paris Basketball since 2019. After his recent showing in Summer League though, the former No. 45 overall pick in 2021 could soon be joining the Celtics.

Begarin had a great showing for the Celtics in Las Vegas this summer, averaging 18.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and shooting 33.3% from three-point range over the course of five games. He never scored less than 13 points in any game for Boston and being able to create shooting space for himself out on the perimeter is what really stood out about the 19-year-old’s game.

The Celtics need confident and crafty players out on the perimeter around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. This is exactly what they could be getting with Juhann Begarin either now or down the line.

Brooklyn Nets - Cam Thomas

The 2021 NBA Summer League Co-MVP, Cam Thomas continued to showcase his pure scoring abilities in Las Vegas this year. In five games, Thomas averaged 27.4 points, 4.2 assists and shot 44.2% from the floor. He led all scorers last year in Summer League and this year, the 2021 first-round pick finished 0.1 points per game behind Moses Moody for the Summer League scoring title this year.

Question marks surrounding Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant continue to exist for the Brooklyn Nets, which is why having a young, tough-minded scorer like Cam Thomas is beneficial to the Nets. Expect to see Thomas’ role increase heading into the 2022-23 season.

Charlotte Hornets - Bryce McGowens

On the verge of becoming a playoff team in the Eastern Conference, the Charlotte Hornets have continued to build an impressive looking young core. While this year’s No. 15 overall pick Mark Williams played in Summer League for Charlotte, second-round pick Bryce McGowens stole the show.

McGowens ended up being the Hornets’ leading scorer in Las Vegas, averaging 14.6 points per game and shooting 42.9% from three-point range. Already signed to a two-way deal, Bryce McGowens is one of those second-round picks that could easily have his contract converted by the end of the 2022-23 season.

He possesses that pure scorer’s mentality that teams look for and now having a chip on his shoulder after falling to the second-round, McGowens could be a perfect complimentary guard in Charlotte behind LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.

Chicago Bulls - Marko Simonovic

The biggest problem for the Chicago Bulls this past year was depth, specifically in their frontcourt. Finding a reliable bench option behind Nikola Vucevic will be key for them if they are to be a real playoff threat and Marko Simonovic has made some big strides so far this offseason.

The No. 44 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft averaged team-highs in points (15.6), rebounds (8.8) and field goals made per game (6.0) in Summer League. Showing his size and strength, Marko Simonovic could wind up fighting with Andre Drummond and Tony Bradely for minutes this upcoming year for the No. 2 spot behind Vucevic at the center position.

Cleveland Cavaliers - R.J. Nembhard

Playing last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a two-way deal, R.J. Nembhard is still looking to earn a full-time roster spot in the NBA. Proving to be a facilitator and playmaker with the ball in his hands, Nembahrd looked very comfortable in Summer League this year.

In five games, he averaged 14.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and shot 47.5% from the floor, 36.4% from three-point range. Nembhard looks like and has the feel for the game that resembles a true NBA talent.

Dallas Mavericks - Moses Wright

Still having both two-way spots available, it would not be surprising to see the Dallas Mavericks keep Moses Wright around for next season. The Mavericks may have gone 0-5 in Summer League, but the former ACC Player of the Year was a bright spot for them, averaging 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and shooting 52.5% from the floor in four games.

Strength and rebounding is what stands out about Wright’s game as a small-ball big man and being a smart player around the rim, there is definitely a spot for him in this league.

Denver Nuggets - Christian Braun

The Denver Nuggets may not have had the flashiest draft compared to other teams, but they went out and addressed key needs of their franchise on the wing and on the defensive-end of the floor. One of the guys they drafted in Christian Braun proved to be a “Swiss Army knife” type of talent over the last two weeks.

In four games, Braun averaged 11.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks. Denver envisions their first-round pick being the perfectly complementary bench talent out on the wing around their stars in Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Detroit Pistons - Isaiah Livers

Isaiah Stewart, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren and Saben Lee were all in action for the Detroit Pistons in Las Vegas, but Isaiah Livers really stood out and raised some eyebrows. Selected No. 42 overall last year, Livers is a taller wing that has a good feel for the game offensively.

In two games, he scored a total of 28 points on 8-18 (44.4%) shooting, 5-13 (38.5%) from three-point range, and he also had 9 total rebounds. The Pistons are a young team on the rise in the Eastern Conference and Livers could ultimately prove to be one of their better bench scorers this upcoming year.

Golden State Warriors - Moses Moody

Perhaps the award for biggest jump from first to second year at Summer League should go to last year’s No. 14 overall pick, Moses Moody. Winning a championship in Year 1 with the Golden State Warriors definitely has to feel good for Moody, but now, all of his attention has turned towards cracking the Warriors’ main rotation during the 2022-23 season.

With the performances Moody had in Summer League this year, he definitely has a chance to be an impactful scorer off-the-bench right now. Playing in two games, Moses Moody averaged 27.5 points per game, leading all scorers this summer, and he shot 43.8% from the floor.

Being a threat to score at any moment with the ball in his hands, Moody could very well be the next young talent to take a major leap forward in Golden State.

Houston Rockets - Tari Eason

A lot of hype entering Summer League for the Houston Rockets surrounded No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr. and last year’s first-round pick Josh Christopher. While they both played well, Tari Eason, the No. 17 pick in this year’s draft, really stood out and had some big performances.

Eason leaves Las Vegas after averaging 17.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and shooting 44.7% from the floor in five total games. Trading Christian Wood this offseason, the Rockets will be looking to fill minutes in their frontcourt. Expect to see the rookie forward fill minutes at the power-forward position immediately.

Indiana Pacers - Bennedict Mathurin

Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr. are all going to get the most attention in regards to the Rookie of the Year race this upcoming year, but keep an eye on Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers. This year’s No. 6 overall pick is the perfect mold for what teams are looking for in a young wing and Mathurin looked really good in Summer League.

The rookie ended up playing in three games, averaging 19.3 points per game and he eclipsed 15 points in every single game. Mathurin also shot 48.8% from the floor and 38.5% from three-point range. Bennedict Mathurin checks off all the early boxes to be Indiana’s next star.

Los Angeles Clippers - Jay Scrubb

Rookie Moussa Diabate has already signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, leaving one spot still open. Jay Scrubb played with the Clippers on a two-way deal last season and his recent performances in Las Vegas could force Los Angeles to bring him back.

Scrubb was one of the Clippers’ “go-to” scoring options, averaging a team-high 14.8 points per game and he shot 39.3% from the floor in five games. Possessing a “score-first” mentality, Jay Scrubb is still only 21-years-old and can be an impactful bench talent for a team looking to add scoring depth.

Los Angeles Lakers - Cole Swider

Finding new depth is key for the Los Angeles Lakers and so far, rookie Cole Swider looks like a gem that they already signed to a two-way deal. Not only did Swider play well in the California Classic, but he continued to play well in Las Vegas Summer League, as he averaged 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and shot 19-38 (50.0%) from three-point range.

Even though he will be on a two-way contract, Cole Swider will definitely see time in the NBA with the Lakers simply because of his catch-and-shoot abilities on the perimeter. With two talented passers in LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, Swider could wind up turning into a very valuable asset in Lakers Land.

Memphis Grizzlies - Kenny Lofton Jr.

Undrafted rookie Kenny Lofton Jr. has quickly become a fan-favorite. To make things even better, his new team in the Memphis Grizzlies and their fans absolutely love him because of the fact that Lofton reminds them so much of a younger Zach Randolph.

Kenny Lofton Jr. had some great performances in the Salt Lake City Summer League and he continued his solid play in Las Vegas, averaging 15.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and shooting 57.7% from the floor in five games. Being able to outmuscle almost anybody he goes up against, Lofton figures to see playing time early on in his career with the Grizzlies.

Miami Heat - Javonte Smart

The Miami Heat may have just waived Javonte Smart and signed Marcus Garrett to a two-way deal instead, but this is a move that is going to come back to haunt them because Smart can really play. Comfortable as a passer and playmaker on the perimeter, Javonte Smart was arguably the Heat’s best player in Summer League.

Smart averaged 15.0 points (team-high), 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals in Las Vegas and while he shot just 31.8% from the floor, the 23-year-old was truly the only player on Miami’s roster that looked confident with the ball in his hands. It would be surprising to see other teams in the league pass up on Javonte Smart ahead of the start of next season.

Milwaukee Bucks - Sandro Mamukelashvili

Very few players in Summer League this year looked like they did not need to be there. Sandro Mamukelashvili with the Milwaukee Bucks was one of these players.

Drafted in the second-round last year, Mamukelashvili played on a two-way deal with the Bucks last season and will once again be on a two-way deal with them this upcoming year unless they convert his contract. In four Summer League games, the near 7-footer averaged 20.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and shot 48.1% from the floor.

It is not everyday teams find a big man who can facilitate plays out on the perimeter and be a beast in the low-post. Sandro Mamukelashvili is exactly this kind of player for the Bucks and will provide the depth they need behind Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis moving forward.

Minnesota Timberwolves - Kevon Harris

One of my favorite players to watch in Las Vegas this year was Kevon Harris with the Minnesota Timberwolves. His style of play is just so captivating and while they had a handful of rookies on their Summer League roster, Harris was still able to make a name for himself and stand out amongst everyone.

In five games, Harris averaged 15.8 points per game and not only shot 57.7% from the floor, but he shot 45.8% from three-point range. While he is older at 25-years-olds, it would be very shocking if Kevon Harris did not end up on a two-way contract somewhere.

Understanding where to be offensively and being able to utilize his strength on the drive, Harris is the epitome of what teams look for in two-way contract players.

New Orleans Pelicans - Trey Murphy III

One of the top performers in Summer League as a whole this year was Trey Murphy III. He may have only played in two games, but this is all the New Orleans Pelicans needed to see from Murphy, as he proved very quickly that he was way too good to be out there on the floor in Las Vegas!

Scoring 23 points in his first game and then 30 points in his second game, Trey Murphy III looked stronger, smarter and more comfortable with the pace of the NBA game than he did during his rookie season. The former first-round pick could very well be on his way to a breakout 2022-23 campaign with the Pelicans.



New York Knicks - Quentin Grimes

Taking the New York Knicks to the Summer League Championship this year, Quentin Grimes has a bright future in this league. He may not have played much during his rookie season, but should the Knicks keep him around and not deal him for Donovan Mitchell, Grimes figures to be a key part of their rotation this upcoming year.

Being named to the All-Summer League First Team, Grimes averaged 22.6 points, 4.0 assists and shot 41.4% from the floor in five games. A confident playmaker who can space the floor off-the-ball, Quentin Grimes should be a very nice complimentary guard in New York’s rotations next to newly acquired Jalen Brunson.

Oklahoma City Thunder - Chet Holmgren

He may have gone second overall in this year’s draft, but Chet Holmgren received the same level of hype that first overall pick Paolo Banchero did in Summer League. Holmgren instantly became a fan-favorite in Las Vegas because of his length and ability to impact the game in many different ways.

Playing in three games before the Oklahoma City Thunder shut him down, Holmgren averaged 12.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.3 steals, 2.0 blocks and shot 46.4% from the floor, 42.9% from three-point range.

Standing almost 7-foot-1 with a 7-6 wingspan, Chet Holmgren can really do anything on the floor and it will be very interesting to see how he fairs against the league’s best during his rookie season. Strength is maybe a slight concern right now, but it should not come as a surprise if Holmgren ends up winning the 2022-23 Rookie of the Year award.

Orlando Magic - Paolo Banchero

Speaking of Paolo Banchero, he was amazing out on the floor for the Orlando Magic and was so good that they shut him down after just two games! In those games, Banchero averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.5 steals while shooting 40.7% from the floor and 50.0% from three-point range.

This is a small sample size for the No. 1 overall pick, but Banchero displayed his versatility on both ends of the floor. He even had one of the most impressive blocks ever seen to save the Magic in a double overtime thriller against the Sacramento Kings.

The Magic have been looking for a player that can be a true difference-maker for them on the floor. It truly does seem like Paolo Banchero can be this guy for them moving forward.

Philadelphia 76ers - Cassius Winston

Isaiah Joe and Trevelin Queen ended up being the Philadelphia 76ers’ leading scorers in Summer League, however, Cassius Winston really caught my eye on this roster because of his ability to impact the game in more ways than just scoring. Spending the last two years with the Washington Wizards on a two-way contract, Winston seems like he is ready to take the next step in his career and possibly earn a standard NBA contract.

While this still remains a questionable possibility, Winston played well in Summer League and definitely caught a lot of team’s attention. In three games, he averaged 11.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and shot 60.0% from the floor on 25 attempts. An experienced guard who was a proven winner in college, Cassius Winston is definitely good enough to remain in the NBA.

Phoenix Suns - Ishmail Wainright

The Phoenix Suns appear to be on “Kevin Durant watch” all offseason long, but after re-signing Deandre Ayton to a max deal, acquiring Durant seems near impossible now. Given what they have, the Suns are a championship contender still and continuing to find ways to add depth to their bench is essential.

Stepping up late in the year last season, Ishmail Wainright could wind up filling the team’s final roster spot this upcoming season. Wainright looked confident as the leader on the floor in Summer League for the Suns and he averaged 11.0 points per game on 39.4% shooting.

Portland Trail Blazers - Jabari Walker

Winning the 2022 Summer League Championship, the Portland Trail Blazers definitely have to be pleased with what they saw from their young core, especially from rookie second-round pick Jabari Walker. Keon Johnson, Trendon Watford and Brandon Williams were all impressive for Portland as well, but Walker’s defensive instincts and rebounding abilities stood out.

Playing in all five games, Walker averaged 12.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and seemed to be everywhere on every defensive possession for Portland. Because of this, Jabari Walker could end up seeing quite a bit of playing time during his rookie campaign.

Sacramento Kings - Keegan Murray

The 2022 Summer League MVP, Keegan Murray has been awesome ever since he was picked fourth overall by the Sacramento Kings. He put on a show in the California Classic and in Las Vegas Summer League, Murray continued to impress.

In four games, Murray averaged 23.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and shot 50.0% from the floor, 40.0% from three-point range. If there is one thing that stood out about Keegan Murray from Summer League, it is that he has that “it” factor teams look for in young players that have star-like potential.

Could the rookie forward help the Kings snap their now 16-year playoff drought?

San Antonio Spurs - Blake Wesley

It is not secret that the San Antonio Spurs are rebuilding once again and will be utilizing the 2022-23 season as a developmental year. This is the base case scenario for rookie guard Blake Wesley, as he has already begun to show his potential to lead the Spurs’ backcourt.

Wesley played really well in Summer League and drew a lot of attention because of his ball-handling abilities and explosiveness from the perimeter. Averaging 17.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists in five games, Blake Wesley has a chance to be a starter for the Spurs this upcoming year.

Toronto Raptors - Dalano Banton

Dalano Banton showed glimpses of his potential last season with the Toronto Raptors and in Summer League, he truly looked like an NBA player. Standing about 6-foot-7, Banton is a lengthy guard that seems to get to his spots with ease offensively.

He averaged 16.3 points per game in Summer League on 46.8% shooting from the floor and 46.2% shooting from three-point range. Depth has hurt the Raptors tremendously through the years, which is why Banton could end up being a key bench talent for them moving forward.

Utah Jazz - Leandro Bolmaro

The Utah Jazz moved All-Star Rudy Gobert this offseason and one of the players they got back for him from the Minnesota Timberwolves was Leandro Bolmaro. Having his moments in Summer League, Bolmaro showed flashes of his full potential.

The 21-year-old Argentinian averaged 10.0 points and 3.6 rebounds over the course of five games with the Jazz in Las Vegas. He is still a work in progress, but Leandro Bolmaro definitely has potential to make a name for himself in Utah.

Washington Wizards - Vernon Carey Jr.

First-round pick Johnny Davis was supposed to steal the show for the Washington Wizards in Las Vegas, but with Davis struggling, it was Vernon Carey Jr. who stood out. Carey Jr. was traded from Charlotte to Washington this past season and heading into his third season, the former Duke Blue Devil has a chance to see minutes in the Wizards’ frontcourt.

Playing in three Summer League games, Vernon Carey Jr. averaged 11.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and shot 57.1% from the floor. Being a low-post scorer offensively that possesses a big frame, Carey Jr. could be the perfect complimentary big for Washington put next alongside Kristaps Porzingis.