3-Time NBA Champion Traded To Memphis Grizzlies

During the NBA Draft, the Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers agreed to a trade that involved 3-time NBA Champion Danny Green.

The move was originally reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The 76ers traded the 23rd pick in the draft to Memphis for DeAnthony Melton, and Green was also included in the deal.

On Twitter, Green thanked the 76ers for his time there.

Green: "PHILLY…THANK YOU!!! It’s been real To my brothers, we will always be family…the organization, coaching staff, medical staff, front office and owners I’ll always appreciate you and everything you’ve done for me….LOVE"

The sharpshooter tore his ACL during the NBA Playoffs.

He played two seasons for Philadelphia, and shot over 38% from the three-point range in each of the years.

He has won titles with the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs.

In 2019 and 2020, he won back-to-back titles (with Toronto in 2019 and Los Angeles in 2020).

He's also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the team he played the longest for was the San Antonio Spurs.

He played for San Antonio all the way from 2010-17.

The 76ers had their season come to a disappointing end in Game 6 of the second-round against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

The Heat then went on to face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, and they lost in a Game 7 on their home floor.

In the NBA Finals, the Celtics fell to the Golden State Warriors in six games.