4-Year NBA Player Joins Miami Heat G League Team

Théo Maledon, who recently played for the Suns and Hornets, has been claimed by the Miami Heat's G League affiliate.

Théo Maledon has played in 17 games this season for the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets.

He averaged 3.5 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 28.6% from the field and 16.7% from the three-point range.

On Monday evening, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (G League affiliate of Miami Heat) announced that they had claimed Maledon (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).

Via The Sioux Falls Skyforce: "OFFICIAL | Skyforce has acquired guard Theo Maledon via waivers.

Maledon is expected to be available for tomorrow's home games against Mexico City."

Maledon was initially the 34th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has played part of four seasons in the league for the Suns, Hornets and Thunder.

His career averages are 7.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while shooting 37.2% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 177 regular season games.

Maledon has also spent a lot of time in the G League.

Last year, he averaged 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 24 regular season games (22 starts).

Since he is only 22 years old, Maledon could end up being a good addition to the Heat (or any other team in the NBA) if he plays well for the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

As for the Heat, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-29 record in 64 games.