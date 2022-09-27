4x NBA All-Star And 2x NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent On Media Day

Skip to main content
On Sept. 26, teams around the NBA held media day, but Rajon Rondo still remains a free agent. The four-time NBA All-Star had the best years of his career for the Boston Celtics, and he has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.
On Monday, teams around the NBA held media day, and by Tuesday, every team will have started training camp.

Yet, there are still a lot of good free agents available to be signed.

One of them is four-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Champion Rajon Rondo.

The legendary point guard spent last season on the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

He averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest in 39 regular season games.

At 36 years old, he is far from his prime, but he could still be a valuable backup point guard.

In addition, he has always been known as one of the most intelligent basketball players of all time, so he could be a great help to a young team in addition to a contender.

Over his career, he has played for the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, in addition to the Celtics.

The best years of his career came in Boston (he made all four trips to the All-Star Game with the franchise).

However, he also had some solid seasons with the Kings, Pelicans and Bulls.

He has averaged 11.7 assists per contest in two different seasons and has nine seasons averaging at least 8.0 assists per contest.

The NBA season tips off on Oct. 18, so it will be interesting to see if someone signs him before then.

There is no question that plenty of teams could use his services next season. 

