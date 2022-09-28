Skip to main content

4x NBA All-Star Still A Free Agent During Training Camp

DeMarcus Cousins is still a free agent on Sept. 27. Last season, he played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks.
On Tuesday, teams around the NBA began training camp, and on Sept. 30, the first game of the preseason between the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards will take place.

There are still plenty of notable free agents available, and one of them is four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

The former Kentucky star averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest in 48 regular season games for the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets this past year. 

He also played in five playoff games for the Nuggets and averaged 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest.

In addition, he shot 65.5% from the field and 66.7% from the three-point range. 

At one point, he was one of the best players in the NBA when he played for the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans.

However, injuries derailed the prime of his career.

With the Pelicans (in 2017-18), he averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per contest in 48 games.

During that season, he hurt his Achilles.

Even though he is not the star he once was, he is still a solid player that many teams could use.

He has never averaged less than 8.9 points or 5.6 rebounds per game in a season.

In addition to the Kings, Pelicans, Bucks and Nuggets, he has also played for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors.

The 2022-23 NBA season's first game will tip off on October 18 when the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers in Massachusetts. 

