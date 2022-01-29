Here's What James Harden Tweeted After The Tom Brady News Came Out

On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported that Tom Brady is retiring after 22 seasons in the NFL.

Brady played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots, and won seven Super Bowl Championships over that span (six for the Patriots and one for the Bucs).

The tweet from Schefter can be seen embedded below, and his article on ESPN can be read here.

Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden quote tweeted the tweet with a Goat emoji, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Harden and the Nets are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-19 record in the 48 games that they have played.

On Saturday night, they are in San Francisco to play the Golden State Warriors.

Related stories on NBA basketball