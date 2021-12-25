Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status For Celtics-Bucks Christmas Day Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics in Wisconsin on Christmas Day, and according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to be in the starting lineup.

Wojnarowski's tweet said: "Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to make his return to the lineup vs. Boston today (2:30 PM ET, ABC), sources tell ESPN. After 10 days in protocols, the two-time MVP had a strong workout on Friday and -- barring a setback -- is expected to be available."

Antetokounmpo had missed the team's last five games, because he was in health and safety protocols.

The Bucks won the 2021 NBA Championship, and they are off to a fantastic start to the new season at 21-13 in 34 games.

As for the Celtics, they are off to a 16-16 start to the season in 32 games.

