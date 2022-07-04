Latest Report: Are The Warriors A Real Possibility For Kevin Durant?

Skip to main content
On Sunday, Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, reported that a trade between the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors for Kevin Durant is "highly unlikely."

Thompson wrote: "according to multiple sources in the Warriors organization, a reunion is highly unlikely."

Durant's trade request was reported by ESPN's Adrain Wojnarowski on Thursday.  

The Warriors were reported as a possibility by Marc J. Spears of Andscape.  

Spears: "It’s no surprise to me that Warriors have interest in Kevin Durant, according to sources. So does more more than half the league. It’s KEVIN DURANT. You better make the call if you’re an NBA GM. It’s KEVIN DURANT."

Durant played for the Warriors for three seasons prior to joining the Nets in the summer of 2019. 

With the Warriors, he went to the NBA Finals three times in a row and they won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. 

Durant also won the Finals MVP Award both times that they won the title. 

In the two seasons that he played for the Nets, they have yet to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs, which has been a massive disappointment. 

He missed the first season with the Nets due to injury. 

The pairing of Durant and Kyrie Irving was one of the best collections of talent (on paper) in the history of the NBA. 

However, the two have not lived up to the hype. 

Rumors will likely continue to swirl everyday about Durant's future destination until a deal is made with the Nets. 

