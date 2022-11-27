Andrew Wiggins' Dunk Over Rudy Gobert Is Going Viral

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors are in Minnesota, taking on the Timberwolves, and Andrew Wiggins threw down a massive dunk during the game.

The former first-overall pick caught a lob from Draymond Green (on the game's first play) and dunked over three-time Defensive Player of The Year Rudy Gobert.

In less than an hour, the video from Warriors on NBCS has over 70,000 views.

Wiggins ironically began his career playing for the Timberwolves for five and half seasons before being traded to the Warriors during the 2019-20 season.

With the Timberwolves, he never made the NBA Playoffs and had gained the reputation for being a bust.

However, with the Warriors, he has completely changed the narrative and was a big reason why they won the NBA Championship last season (he also started in the All-Star Game).

So far this season, the former Kansas star is averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.

He has also been highly efficient, shooting 49.8% from the field and 43.8% from the three-point range.

The Warriors had started out the season slow, but have now gone 7-3 in their last ten games.

Their most significant issues have come on the road, where they are 1-9 in ten games.

At home, they have been a totally different team (9-1 in ten games at the Chase Center in San Francisco).

Currently, they are 10-10 in their first 20 games and the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

The Timberwolves came into the day as the ninth seed in the west with a 10-9 record (they have won five of their last six games).