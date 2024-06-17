Angel Reese Only 2024 WNBA Rookie Averaging Double-Double
It hasn't taken Angel Reese much time to adjust to the WNBA. Through the first 13 games of her rookie season, the Chicago Sky forward is the only member of the 2024 draft class to currently be averaging a double-double.
Reese is averaging 12.1 points and 10.2 rebounds per contest this season, shooting 37.1% from the floor. She's also averaging 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals. Reese has also secured double-double performances in each of Chicago's last six games.
Averaging a double-double is no small feat in the WNBA, especially considering the physical nature of the league. But Reese has gotten into a rhythm early in her career.
It's even more impressive that Reese is currently the only member of the rookie class to be averaging a double-double. This is a group that includes Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever), Kamilla Cardoso (Chicago Sky), Cameron Brink (Los Angeles Sparks) and Jacy Sheldon (Dallas Wings) among others.
Unfortunately for Reese, those double-doubles haven't translated to team wins just yet. The Sky sit at 4-9 on the season and have lost five of their last six games. The lone victory came in Reese's homecoming in a game against the Washington Mystics on June 6. She scored 16 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, had three assists and five steals in a 79-71 victory.
We're only a quarter of the way through the WNBA season and there's plenty of basketball remaining on the schedule. But with her early-season performances, there's no question that Reese should be in the conversation of WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2024.