Anthony Edwards Status For Timberwolves-Nets Game

Anthony Edwards is on the injury report with an illness for the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets, but is probable and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Timberwolves are coming off of a loss against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, but have gone 7-2 in their last nine games.

They come into the game against the Nets with an 11-11 record in their first 22 games of the 2021-22 NBA season.

As for the Nets, they have been playing without Kyrie Irving for the entire season, but are still the top seed in the Eastern Conference at 15-6 in their first 21 games.

They are coming off of a thrilling win over the New York Knicks at Barclays Center on Tuesday night.

