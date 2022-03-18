Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted After Kyrie Irving Dropped 60 Points

Skip to main content
Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet About Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant sent out a tweet after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Orlando Magic on Tuesday evening. The tweet was about Kyrie Irving, who went off for 60 points.

The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Orlando Magic by a score of 150-108 on Tuesday night in Florida, and Kyrie Irving exploded for 60 points (41 in the first half).  

After the game, All-Star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet about his teammate, which can be seen in the post that is embedded below.  

Durant's tweet said: "ATTN: Eleven taught another class tonight. Please review the film if you haven’t…"     

As of Thursday morning, the post has over 67,000 likes.               

The Nets also won their fourth straight game, and are now 36-33 in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season.         

Currently, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.       

On Wednesday night, they lost 113-111 to the Dallas Mavericks at home to fall to 36-34.   

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

