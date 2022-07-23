BREAKING: San Antonio Spurs Sign New Player

On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the San Antonio Spurs have signed Jordan Hall to a two-way contract.

Charania: "Undrafted Saint Joseph's G/F Jordan Hall has agreed on a two-way NBA contract with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Hall played his college basketball for Saint Josephs, and he averaged a very impressive 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game in 30 games last season.

The Spurs are a young team, who is in a total rebuilding-mode, so this could be a good signing for them considering he is only 20-years-old.

At 6'8", he is extremely versatile and can play multiple positions on the floor.

Last season, the Spurs had a surprisingly decent season where they actually made the play-in tournament.

While they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament, they at least gave themselves a chance to make the playoffs, which was a shock on its own.

They were led by talented guard Dejounte Murray, who made his first career All-Star after being drafted in 2016.

However, they traded away Murray to the Atlanta Hawks during the offseason.

The Spurs will likely be one of the worst teams in the entire league next season, but they notoriously have one of the best organizations in all of the NBA (and sports).

Essentially, they have proven that they can build a team the right way, and there is no question that they will find themselves back in the playoffs mix at some point soon.