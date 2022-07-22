Skip to main content
Timberwolves Officially Sign Former Clippers Star

Timberwolves Officially Sign Former Clippers Star

The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced that they have signed Austin Rivers. The former Duke star has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans over his career. He is the son of Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced that they have signed veteran guard Austin Rivers. 

The former Duke star sent out two tweets the night that ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news. 

Rivers first tweet: "Minnesota I’m hype. Excited to be apart of the squad! Big year ahead!!"

Rivers second tweet: "Been wanting to live in Minneapolis since mighty ducks! Where Charlie Conway at?…let’s link."

The 10-year NBA veteran has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans over his career.  

The best year of his career came on the Clippers when he averaged 15.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in 2018. 

He is the son of Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, who was also the coach of the Clippers when he was on the team.  

Last season, he played for the Denver Nuggets and averaged 6.0 points per game. 

He has also played in 60 career playoff games, so he brings a good level of experience to the Timberwolves. 

The franchise is coming off a season where they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

They went 46-36, and were the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

In the play-in tournament they beat the Clippers to secure their spot. 

In the playoffs, they lost to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in six games. 

The roster is loaded heading into the season with D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards. 

USATSI_10006854_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves Officially Sign Former Clippers Star

By Ben Stinar39 seconds ago
USATSI_16088793_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Kevin Durant Trade Talks Update

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_18027750_168388303_lowres
News

Two-Time NBA Block Champion Still Remains An Unrestricted Free Agent

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_18042298_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Russell Westbrook Trade Talks Update

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_17945389_168388303_lowres
News

The NBA Fan Mailbag - Making Sense Of Latest Trade Rumors

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago
USATSI_17517787_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Utah Radio Host Says A Donovan Mitchell Trade Will Be Announced Soon

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_18694567_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: LeBron's Viral Tweet About Scottie Pippen Jr.

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_15385583_168388303_lowres
News

NBA NEWS: Miles Bridges Could Face Up To Over 11 Years In Prison If Convicted

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_18111846_168388303_lowres (1)
News

What James Harden's New Contract Means For Future Of 76ers

By Brett Siegel7 hours ago