Timberwolves Officially Sign Former Clippers Star

On Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced that they have signed veteran guard Austin Rivers.

The former Duke star sent out two tweets the night that ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.

Rivers first tweet: "Minnesota I’m hype. Excited to be apart of the squad! Big year ahead!!"

Rivers second tweet: "Been wanting to live in Minneapolis since mighty ducks! Where Charlie Conway at?…let’s link."

The 10-year NBA veteran has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans over his career.

The best year of his career came on the Clippers when he averaged 15.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in 2018.

He is the son of Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, who was also the coach of the Clippers when he was on the team.

Last season, he played for the Denver Nuggets and averaged 6.0 points per game.

He has also played in 60 career playoff games, so he brings a good level of experience to the Timberwolves.

The franchise is coming off a season where they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

They went 46-36, and were the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

In the play-in tournament they beat the Clippers to secure their spot.

In the playoffs, they lost to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in six games.

The roster is loaded heading into the season with D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards.