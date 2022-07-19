Skip to main content
Still A Free Agent? NBA Champion And 2x All-Defensive Team Player Is Available

Still A Free Agent? NBA Champion And 2x All-Defensive Team Player Is Available

Avery Bradley is still a free agent on July 18. He has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets over his career.

July 18 marks the 19th day of NBA free agency, and NBA Champion Avery Bradley is still available to be signed by any team in the league. 

The 31-year-old played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, and he averaged 6.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 62 games. 

The veteran guard has been in the NBA since 2010-11 and he has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets in addition to the Lakers. 

At one point he was one of the best defenders in the league, and has been on the All-Defensive team two different times.  

He is an NBA Champion because he was on the roster for the Lakers in 2020, but he did not play in the playoffs that took place in the bubble in Orlando, Florida. 

The best years of his career came with the Celtics where he began his career as the 19th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft.  

In 2017, he averaged 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 55 games (he started all of them). 

He is still young enough where he can be relied upon for big minutes. 

There are definitely teams that are young and building a culture that could use him, or a team who is contending for a title. 

This late in free agency, he will likely only be signing a minimum deal, so it is a low risk move for whoever decides to add him to their roster.

USATSI_7229449_168388303_lowres
News

Still A Free Agent? Avery Bradley Is Available

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_18033533_168388303_lowres
News

Video Of Kevin Durant At The Gym On Monday

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_5280236_168388303_lowres
News

2009 NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar53 minutes ago
USATSI_18042287_168388303_lowres
Rumors

This Russell Westbrook News Is SHOCKING

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17947464_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: Golden State Warriors Should Sign LaMarcus Aldridge

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18104063_168388303_lowres
News

Four-Time NBA All-Star And Former Top-5 Draft Pick Remains Unsigned

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago
USATSI_15044029_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: 76ers Should Sign Dwight Howard

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17219322_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Knicks And Lakers Could Reportedly Make This Trade

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_18696611_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Summer League Recap: Biggest Standout On Every Team

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago