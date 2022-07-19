Still A Free Agent? Avery Bradley Is Available

July 18 marks the 19th day of NBA free agency, and NBA Champion Avery Bradley is still available to be signed by any team in the league.

The 31-year-old played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, and he averaged 6.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 62 games.

The veteran guard has been in the NBA since 2010-11 and he has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets in addition to the Lakers.

At one point he was one of the best defenders in the league, and has been on the All-Defensive team two different times.

He is an NBA Champion because he was on the roster for the Lakers in 2020, but he did not play in the playoffs that took place in the bubble in Orlando, Florida.

The best years of his career came with the Celtics where he began his career as the 19th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft.

In 2017, he averaged 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 55 games (he started all of them).

He is still young enough where he can be relied upon for big minutes.

There are definitely teams that are young and building a culture that could use him, or a team who is contending for a title.

This late in free agency, he will likely only be signing a minimum deal, so it is a low risk move for whoever decides to add him to their roster.