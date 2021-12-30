Skip to main content
    The Bulls Are Reportedly Signing A Former Golden State Warriors Star
    According to Shams Chariana of The Athletic, the Chicago Bulls are planning on signing Jordan Bell to a 10-day contract. Bell won an NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2018.
    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Chicago Bulls are planning on signing Jordan Bell to a 10-day contract.   

    The tweet from Chariana with the report can be seen embedded below. 

    Chariana's tweet said: "The Chicago Bulls are planning to sign F/C Jordan Bell to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bulls drafted Bell in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft before trading him to Golden State."

    Bell began his career with the Golden State Warriors and won the NBA Championship with the team in 2018.  

    The former Oregon star has also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies and Washington Wizards.  

    He also returned to the Warriors last season, and played in one game. 

    At 26-years-old he has career averages of 3.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. 

