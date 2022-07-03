Ben Simmons Did What?

On Sunday, The Hoop Central made the acknowledgement that it appears as if Ben Simmons has disabled his Instagram account.

The 2016 first overall pick is a three-time NBA All-Star, and was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Nets in the middle of the 2022 season.

He did not play in a game for either the Nets or the 76ers, so the 76ers are still the only team that he has actually played a game for.

At 25-years-old, he is one of the best passers and defenders in the entire NBA.

However, critics have pointed out that his poor shooting is very troubling.

On the contrary, he is an All-Star player that has never missed the playoffs, and still has several years before he even enters his prime.

Simmons was sent to the Nets in the deal that moved James Harden to Philadelphia.

Currently, the Nets are in the middle of a lot of drama as they could be trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The irony in them potentially trading those two players is that Simmons would have never been able to play with either of them.

The big three of Simmons, Irving and Durant, had been expected to be one of the greatest trios in the history of the league.

The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, which was a massive disappointment.

They had been seen as a team who should be playing for a championship this past season.