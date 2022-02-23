The Trail Blazers Have Waived Dennis Smith Jr.

The Portland Trail Blazers have waived Dennis Smith Jr. and the former ninth overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks will now be a free agent.

Smith Jr. is averaging 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season.

He is currently out with an elbow injury (see tweet below from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who first reported that Smith Jr. had been waived).

After starting out his career with the Mavs, he was then traded to the New York Knicks, and from the Knicks he was traded to the Detroit Pistons.

Coming out of college he had been touted as a top prospect, but injuries have kept him from reaching his potential.

During his rookie season he averaged 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Mavs.

Related stories on NBA basketball