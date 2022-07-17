Boston Celtics Sign Former First-Round Pick To Two-Way Contract

NBA Summer League is not only a chance for rookies to showcase what they can do, but a chance for others to earn a second-chance in the league.

Mfiondu Kabengele was one of those players searching for a second-chance in the NBA out in Las Vegas over the last two weeks and he has earned a new opportunity with the Boston Celtics.

On Saturday night following their fifth and final Summer League game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Celtics and big man Mfiondu Kabengele agreed to a two-way contract. This was first reported by The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach and league source later confirmed the agreement to SI Fastbreak.

Kabengele, 24, was drafted No. 27 overall by the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 and he had his rights traded to the Los Angeles Clippers during the draft for future draft compensation.

After spending the 2019-20 season with the Clippers, Kabengele began the 2020-21 season in Los Angeles before being traded to Sacramento Kings and then subsequently being waived. He then signed a fully non-guaranteed deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the remainder of the year.

Mfiondu Kabengele spent the 2021-22 season in the NBA G League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Houston Rockets affiliate, averaging 17.5 points and 10.6 rebounds in eight total games.

Playing with the Boston Celtics in Summer League this offseason, Kabengele continued right where he left off in the G League, showcasing both his scoring in the low-post and rebounding abilities on both ends of the floor.

In a total of five games out in Las Vegas with Boston, the 6-foot-9 big man averaged 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and shot 27-46 (58.7%) from the floor.

Joining Al Horford, Robert Williams III, Luke Kornet and Grant Williams in the Boston Celtics’ frontcourt, Mfiondu Kabengele could very well spend a vast majority of his time in the NBA during the 2022-23 season given his physicality and presence as a reliable rebounder.