Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard Named NBA Players of the Week

The first week of the 2022-23 NBA season has come to an end, which means the NBA has named their Players of the Week in both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference.

For the first week of the new season, Boston Celtics’ forward and Portland Trail Blazers’ guard Damian Lillard have been named the Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week, respectively.

Tatum and the Celtics have picked up right where they left off last season and look every bit like a championship contender once again. Through three games, Boston is 3-0 thanks to Tatum and his sensational play.

In three games this past week, Tatum averaged 34.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 58.7 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from three-point range. His 104 total points scored and 34.7 points per game average currently lead the league.

Jayson Tatum’s best game of the year came on Saturday, October 22 against the Orlando Magic when the All-Star forward scored 40 points on 14-21 shooting, 4-8 from three-point range.

In the Western Conference, the Portland Trail Blazers are looking to get back to the playoffs after a terrible 2021-22 season and with Damian Lillard healthy, they have a chance to do so. Lillard has started off the new season strong, averaging 34.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor and 36.4 percent from three-point range through his team’s first three games.

Scoring 41 points against the Phoenix Suns this past Friday, Lillard followed up this massive performance with another 41-point game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Lillard is the only player to have recorded multiple 40-point games through the first week of the 2022-23 NBA season.

